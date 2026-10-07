Could AI Fix Climate Change? Probably Not Under Capitalism.

“There’s no question that in four or five years’ time, we’re going to use a lot more fossil fuel,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told Ezra Klein of The New York Times . “But also, in the next decade in front of us, at no time in history are we better prepared to move to sustainable energy,” he added. “If you want to turn a corner on climate change, if you want a future that’s sustainable, lean into AI.”

It is perhaps surprising, given the tone of much mainstream discussion of artificial intelligence, that the man at the helm of the world’s most valuable company, which produces chips essential to the new technology, was agnostic about whether AI would stop climate change. “It could be solar, it could be nuclear, it could be fission, fusion, hydro, you name it,” Huang said in his hour-long interview with Klein. The future would be great, but he was uncertain about how. His rhetoric is a prime example of how the language of climate politics, and of climate obstruction, has changed since the emergence of powerful AI models.