How Do We Act Morally in the Face of Climate Change?

Chuck Collins

She’s the life of the party. She’s the person who remembers your birthday. She’s the one who dresses up in silly costumes. She did not go to college but is very much an intellectual. She thinks about ideas and history. She’s curious. In a sense, this is a formation story. Her thinking is shaped by these elders and others who are very steeped in nonviolent practice and direct action. That’s what forms her. And part of the tension is, why does she do what she does?

I’ve heard a number of people say things that resemble what Rae says — i.e. “If I become terminally ill, I’m not just going to go out quietly.” I was hiking in the woods just yesterday with a bunch of cousins — a dozen little kids and two older women. And one of the women asked what we would do if we encountered a bear. I replied that we would try to get the kids to safety, but the other woman said, without blinking, that she would go straight at the bear.

I was moved to hear her say that, because she’s in her late sixties and understands that her job is to stand up for the next generation. There’s this group, Third Act, that was started by Bill McKibben, Akaya Windwood, and a bunch of others who believe we shouldn’t be depending on young people to step up on climate change, and that we elders, who have been burning fossil fuel and benefiting from a fossil fuel–dependent society, need to step up and take the risks.

Rae is like that. She’s in the generative stage of her life. And there are people who feel this way: “If I’m called to do this, this is what I’ll do.” So it wasn’t entirely fanciful to imagine Rae would come to the same conclusion. I’ve heard many express a similar feeling about the need for an escalation of tactics in this moment.